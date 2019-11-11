LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Assumption Rockets are this year’s KHSAA state volleyball champions.

The Rockets took on the Mercy Jaguars on Sunday.

“I say it all the time: it's not an easy deal -- everybody is after you. We knew that coming in this weekend. There again I'm just proud of the way they played and they way they stand up to the pressure is impressive," Head Coach Ron Kordes said.

Anna Debeer was named the tournament MVP.

"It is unbelievable. It's a surreal feeling. I know some of those girls haven't had an opportunity to feel that and the younger ones and stuff, so to finish it out for them and to leave Assumption with three state titles is a dream come true," she said.

The Rockets beat Mercy in straight sets.

This is their third straight state championship and 22nd overall title for the program.