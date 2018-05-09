The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 04, 2018, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Warren Central (15) 3-0 300 1
2. Avon - 3-0 268 2
3. Brownsburg - 3-0 218 5
4. Indpls Ben Davis - 2-1 196 6
5. Columbus North - 3-0 174 7
6. Penn - 2-1 128 4
7. Carmel - 2-1 126 3
8. Center Grove - 1-2 90 NR
9. Indpls N. Central - 2-1 48 8
10. Lafayette Jeff - 2-1 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Snider 28. Southport 26. Lawrence North 4. Carroll (Allen) 4. Lawrence Central 2. Westfield 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. New Palestine (15) 3-0 300 1
2. Decatur Central - 3-0 264 2
3. Michigan City - 2-1 206 5
4. Martinsville - 3-0 186 6
5. Indpls Cathedral - 1-2 182 4
6. Whiteland - 2-1 146 3
7. New Albany - 3-0 142 9
8. Columbus East - 1-2 72 10
(tie) Elkhart Central - 2-1 72 7
10. Zionsville - 1-2 30 8
Others receiving votes: S. Bend Adams 10. Bedford N. Lawrence 10. Terre Haute South 8. Indpls Roncalli 8. Floyd Central 6. Castle 4. Seymour 4.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Ft. Wayne Dwenger (12) 3-0 288 1
2. NorthWood - 3-0 218 4
3. Mishawaka (1) 2-1 172 2
4. Lowell (1) 2-1 162 T5
(tie) Ev. Central (1) 3-0 162 8
6. Angola - 3-0 128 7
7. E. Central - 2-1 126 T5
8. Ev. Reitz - 2-1 124 9
9. S. Bend St. Joseph's - 3-0 68 NR
10. New Prairie - 2-1 56 3
Others receiving votes: Marion 38. Hobart 32. Mooresville 26. Northview 14. Boonville 14. Leo 8. Western 6. Pendleton Hts. 4. Culver Academy 4.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Ev. Memorial (9) 3-0 282 1
2. W. Lafayette (5) 3-0 266 2
3. Indpls Chatard (1) 3-0 254 3
4. Gibson Southern - 3-0 214 4
5. Brownstown - 3-0 156 6
6. N. Harrison - 3-0 100 7
7. Ft. Wayne Luers - 2-1 92 8
8. Mishawaka Marian - 2-1 86 5
9. Heritage Hills - 3-0 66 10
10. Monrovia - 3-0 46 NR
Others receiving votes: Andrean 38. Indpls Brebeuf 22. Ft. Wayne Concordia 14. Guerin Catholic 8. Calumet 4. Tri-West 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Scecina (12) 3-0 286 1
2. Eastbrook (2) 3-0 242 2
3. Western Boone (1) 3-0 238 3
4. Tipton - 3-0 204 4
5. Triton Central - 3-0 140 6
6. Southridge - 2-1 138 7
7. Ev. Mater Dei - 2-1 126 8
8. Bremen - 3-0 70 10
(tie) Whiting - 2-0 70 9
10. Shenandoah - 2-1 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Rensselaer 32. Paoli 26. Delphi 16. Woodlan 14. Perry Central 8. Rochester 2. Boone Grove 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pioneer (14) 3-0 298 1
2. N. Central (Farmersburg) - 3-0 232 3
3. Monroe Central (1) 3-0 224 2
4. Fountain Central - 3-0 194 4
5. Eastern Greene - 3-0 170 5
6. Churubusco - 3-0 150 6
7. Adams Central - 3-0 138 7
8. Southwood - 3-0 80 8
9. Hagerstown - 3-0 50 9
10. S. Adams - 3-0 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Attica 26. Sheridan 22. Lafayette Catholic 12. Indpls Lutheran 8. N. Vermillion 6. W. Washington 2.