The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 04, 2018, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Warren Central (15) 3-0 300 1

2. Avon - 3-0 268 2

3. Brownsburg - 3-0 218 5

4. Indpls Ben Davis - 2-1 196 6

5. Columbus North - 3-0 174 7

6. Penn - 2-1 128 4

7. Carmel - 2-1 126 3

8. Center Grove - 1-2 90 NR

9. Indpls N. Central - 2-1 48 8

10. Lafayette Jeff - 2-1 36 NR

Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Snider 28. Southport 26. Lawrence North 4. Carroll (Allen) 4. Lawrence Central 2. Westfield 2.

5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. New Palestine (15) 3-0 300 1

2. Decatur Central - 3-0 264 2

3. Michigan City - 2-1 206 5

4. Martinsville - 3-0 186 6

5. Indpls Cathedral - 1-2 182 4

6. Whiteland - 2-1 146 3

7. New Albany - 3-0 142 9

8. Columbus East - 1-2 72 10

(tie) Elkhart Central - 2-1 72 7

10. Zionsville - 1-2 30 8

Others receiving votes: S. Bend Adams 10. Bedford N. Lawrence 10. Terre Haute South 8. Indpls Roncalli 8. Floyd Central 6. Castle 4. Seymour 4.

4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Ft. Wayne Dwenger (12) 3-0 288 1

2. NorthWood - 3-0 218 4

3. Mishawaka (1) 2-1 172 2

4. Lowell (1) 2-1 162 T5

(tie) Ev. Central (1) 3-0 162 8

6. Angola - 3-0 128 7

7. E. Central - 2-1 126 T5

8. Ev. Reitz - 2-1 124 9

9. S. Bend St. Joseph's - 3-0 68 NR

10. New Prairie - 2-1 56 3

Others receiving votes: Marion 38. Hobart 32. Mooresville 26. Northview 14. Boonville 14. Leo 8. Western 6. Pendleton Hts. 4. Culver Academy 4.

3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Ev. Memorial (9) 3-0 282 1

2. W. Lafayette (5) 3-0 266 2

3. Indpls Chatard (1) 3-0 254 3

4. Gibson Southern - 3-0 214 4

5. Brownstown - 3-0 156 6

6. N. Harrison - 3-0 100 7

7. Ft. Wayne Luers - 2-1 92 8

8. Mishawaka Marian - 2-1 86 5

9. Heritage Hills - 3-0 66 10

10. Monrovia - 3-0 46 NR

Others receiving votes: Andrean 38. Indpls Brebeuf 22. Ft. Wayne Concordia 14. Guerin Catholic 8. Calumet 4. Tri-West 2.

2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Scecina (12) 3-0 286 1

2. Eastbrook (2) 3-0 242 2

3. Western Boone (1) 3-0 238 3

4. Tipton - 3-0 204 4

5. Triton Central - 3-0 140 6

6. Southridge - 2-1 138 7

7. Ev. Mater Dei - 2-1 126 8

8. Bremen - 3-0 70 10

(tie) Whiting - 2-0 70 9

10. Shenandoah - 2-1 36 NR

Others receiving votes: Rensselaer 32. Paoli 26. Delphi 16. Woodlan 14. Perry Central 8. Rochester 2. Boone Grove 2.

1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pioneer (14) 3-0 298 1

2. N. Central (Farmersburg) - 3-0 232 3

3. Monroe Central (1) 3-0 224 2

4. Fountain Central - 3-0 194 4

5. Eastern Greene - 3-0 170 5

6. Churubusco - 3-0 150 6

7. Adams Central - 3-0 138 7

8. Southwood - 3-0 80 8

9. Hagerstown - 3-0 50 9

10. S. Adams - 3-0 38 NR

Others receiving votes: Attica 26. Sheridan 22. Lafayette Catholic 12. Indpls Lutheran 8. N. Vermillion 6. W. Washington 2.

