Final scores, highlights from fifth week of Kentucky high school football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the fifth week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 heads out to the game of the week where Male and Trinity faced off.
Game of the Week final score: Male defeats Trinity 24-10
More Kentuckiana high school matchups:
- St. X defeats Elder 31-21
- Central defeats Fern Creek 15-6
- Ballard defeats Butler 49-0
- Southern defeats Seneca 49-12
- La Salle defeats Manual 28-24
- Bullitt East defeats Bullitt Central 76-39
- Oldham County defeats South Oldham 28-20
- PRP defeats DeSales 48-9
- Floyd Central defeats Jeffersonville 20-13
- Charlestown defeats Providence 37-21
