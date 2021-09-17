x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Final scores, highlights from fifth week of Kentucky high school football

Find highlights and final scores from Kentucky and southern Indiana high school football here.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the fifth week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 heads out to the game of the week where Male and Trinity faced off.

Game of the Week final score: Male defeats Trinity 24-10

More Kentuckiana high school matchups:

  • St. X defeats Elder 31-21
  • Central defeats Fern Creek 15-6
  • Ballard defeats Butler 49-0
  • Southern defeats Seneca 49-12
  • La Salle defeats Manual 28-24
  • Bullitt East defeats Bullitt Central 76-39
  • Oldham County defeats South Oldham 28-20
  • PRP defeats DeSales 48-9
  • Floyd Central defeats Jeffersonville 20-13
  • Charlestown defeats Providence 37-21

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed