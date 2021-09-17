Final scores, highlights from fifth week of Kentucky high school football

Find highlights and final scores from Kentucky and southern Indiana high school football here.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the fifth week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 heads out to the game of the week where Male and Trinity faced off.

Game of the Week final score: Male defeats Trinity 24-10

More Kentuckiana high school matchups:

St. X defeats Elder 31-21

Central defeats Fern Creek 15-6

Ballard defeats Butler 49-0

Southern defeats Seneca 49-12

La Salle defeats Manual 28-24

Bullitt East defeats Bullitt Central 76-39

Oldham County defeats South Oldham 28-20

PRP defeats DeSales 48-9

Floyd Central defeats Jeffersonville 20-13

Charlestown defeats Providence 37-21

