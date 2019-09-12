LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Cardinals, Kentucky Wildcats and the Indiana Hoosiers are all going bowling, having qualified for college football's postseason.

The Louisville Cardinals will be heading to the Music City Bowl in Nashville to take on Mississippi State on Dec. 30. Tickets for the bowl are on sale now and start at $25.

Tickets for the Music City Bowl can be purchased here or through the university. The University of Louisville is offering free entry to a concert the day before the game with tickets purchased through the university's website.

The Kentucky Wildcats are heading east to Charlotte for the Belk Bowl, where they will meet the Virginia Tech Hokies on New Year's Eve. Tickets are being sold starting at $51.28 through the bowl's website.

Tickets for the Belk Bowl can be purchased here or through the university.

The Indiana Hoosiers will be traveling south to Jacksonville, Florida, for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 for a date with the Tennessee Volunteers. Individual tickets for that game are beginning at $28.75.

Tickets for the Gator Bowl can be purchased here.

But a trip to a bowl game will likely cost you more than just the ticket, especially if you're planning on spending a night or two to take in the full bowl experience, which often feature fan festivities.

According to a study by CheapHotels.org, Nashville was the most expensive city in the country to get a hotel room, averaging $233 a night in October. Charlotte checked in at No. 23, averaging $146 a night, and Jacksonville is a little more affordable at No. 42 with rooms running an average of $109 a night.

For Cardinals and Wildcats fans, driving to the bowl game would save the cost of a flight. Nashville is around a three-hour drive from Louisville while Charlotte will take around six hours from Lexington, Kentucky.

Flights to Jacksonville from Louisville may be pricey too, with most flights running at least $300 from Muhammad Ali International Airport to Jacksonville the day before the bowl game.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.