Bellarmine names Harold Davis new sprint football coach

Davis will officially start his duties with the sprint football program on August 15.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former DeSales football coach Harold Davis was intrigued when he heard Bellarmine was starting up a sprint football team. When he was offered the job to coach the Knights' newest program, he couldn't pass up the opportunity.

In his high school coaching career, Davis lead the Colts to win two state titles, and he was named KHSAA Coach of the Year in 2018.

The former firefighter and Kentucky Wesleyan graduate was named team most valuable player in 1986.

"I have no doubt that Harold Davis is the right person to lead Bellarmine's transition into sprint football," Bellarmine Director of Athletics Scott Wiegandt said in a release. "He's exhibited outstanding leadership skills throughout his career both as a coach and as a first-responder for the Louisville Fire Department."

Davis will officially start his duties with the sprint football program on August 15.

"It's new to me, but it's still football. Getting the right kids, you are only as good as your kids to start with. Get a staff together and do those things. I think we go to the games, start recruiting, do those things that college coaches that came to me, we got a particular size, have to look at that. Probably start in the area here, and move out from there," Davis said.

According to a release from the university, "Sprint football is a non-NCAA sport that adheres to the same rules as regular football with the only exception being a 178-pound weight limit."

Davis said he can't wait to get started and he's "excited to bring this new format of football to the Louisville area and join the Bellarmine Athletics family."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.