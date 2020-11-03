LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has taken over training Maximum Security after the horse's former trainer was indicted in a drugging scheme.

Jason Servis was among 27 people charged in the scheme to drug horses to make them race faster.

In a statement, owner Gary West called the news extremely disturbing and disappointing and they're moving all horses from Servis.

Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in last year's Derby but was then disqualified.

Keeneland Racetrack in Lexington also responded to the indictments today, saying the court's findings are simply unacceptable.

The say the sport and its athletes will always come before profits and self-interest at Keeneland.

