LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the seventh straight season, at least one Indiana Hoosier heard their name called in the NFL Draft.

The Green Bay Packers took former IU offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak in the sixth round on Saturday. Stepaniak was the 209th overall pick.

The lineman was a 2019 captain for the Hoosiers and started 31 games as a guard, with 30 of those coming as a right guard. He was selected as third-team All-Big Ten member for his senior season.