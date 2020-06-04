One of the top graduate transfers in the country is on his way to Louisville.

Radford guard Carlik Jones announced on Instagram that he's committed to Chris Mack and the Cardinals. The Cincinnati native told 247Sports his relationship with Mack, who grew up and spent a major portion of his career in Cincinnati, played a large role in this decision.

"It came down to my relationship with Coach Mack and the fact that I think he is a winner and a great coach," Jones told 247Sports. "I think I will fit in really well with what they are doing there, and it gives me a chance to prove myself at the highest level, and show what I can do."

Jones has just a season of eligibility left and expects to share ball-handling duties with David Johnson.

As a redshirt junior at Radford, the guard won the Big South's Player of the Year award after averaging 20 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. That made him the only player in the nation to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per outing and just the 16th player in Division I men's basketball to do it since the 1996-1997 season. He also shot 48.8 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three.

In his previous two seasons with the Highlanders, Jones was a first-team All-Big South selection during his redshirt sophomore year and then the conference's Freshman of the Year for the 2017-2018 campaign.