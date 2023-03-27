Registration for 2024 PGA Championship now open

If you register today, there is no obligation to purchase tickets when they become available.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Golf fans and enthusiasts alike are invited to register for a chance to attend one of the most premier golf competitions in Louisville.

Registration is now open for the opportunity to purchase tickets to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

To register, you must enter your name, email and address as well as agree to the terms and conditions.

On May 13-19 next year, some of the most talented golfers around the country will duke it out on the turf.

This is the fourth time Valhalla Golf Club will host the PGA Championship since it opened in 1986.

There are also opportunities to volunteer during the PGA Championship. Click here to find out more about volunteering.

