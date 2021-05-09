Roy McIlroy wins 2021 Wells Fargo Championship

This is McIlroy's third Wells Fargo Championship win.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roy McIlroy has won the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship. It’s the first time in two years the event has been held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is McIlroy's third Wells Fargo Championship win.

Rory McIlroy is a winner again after 18 long months. And he picked the perfect place at Quail Hollow. McIlroy closed with a 68 for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.

He had a two-shot lead going to the 18th hole when he put his tee shot in the hazard. After choosing to take a penalty drop, hit 8-iron to the green and two-putted for a victory he badly needed.

It was his third victory at Quail Hollow and the 19th of his career on the PGA Tour. Abraham Ancer closed with a 66 and was runner-up.

