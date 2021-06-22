Justin Thomas earns top spot on US men's golf Olympic team

The Louisville native is the top-ranked American in the Official World Golf Ranking.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville native Justin Thomas has been named one of the 60 golfers who will compete for a gold medal at the 2021 Olympic Games, the International Golf Federation announced Tuesday.

Thomas is the top-ranked American in the Official World Golf Ranking, followed by Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau. In March, Thomas won the 2021 Players Championship by one stroke over English golfer Lee Westwood.

The men's golf competition takes place July 29-Aug. 1 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan. This year's field includes four of the top five players in the world and five of the past six major champions.

Four players from the top 10 are not going, including American Dustin Johnson, who said he would not go because the Olympics take place in the middle of a busy golf schedule. The other three — Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed — did not qualify.

U.S. Open runner-up Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, Sergio Garcia of Spain and Tyrrell Hatton of England withdrew.

The official ranking for the women's competition is scheduled for release June 29.

