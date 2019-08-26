OAKLAND, Calif. — Evan Longoria homered early and hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning as the San Francisco Giants rallied late again to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-4 on Sunday for a two-game sweep.



Donovan Solano added four hits and an RBI for the Giants in Bruce Bochy's 4,000th game as a major league manager. Buster Posey struck out four times and grounded into a double play.



Mark Canha homered twice for Oakland, both off starter Logan Webb. Canha also struck out with the bases loaded to end the fifth.



The A's remain a half-game behind Tampa Bay for the second AL wild card.



Less than 24 hours after scoring eight times in the eighth inning of a 10-5 win, the Giants fell behind early and trailed 4-3 before loading the bases against Jake Diekman (1-7) with none out in the seventh.



Blake Treinen replaced Diekman and struck out Posey to end an 11-pitch battle. Longoria followed with a first-pitch single to left field that drove in Brandon Crawford and Solano.



Sam Coonrod (4-0) retired three batters to win. Will Smith pitched the ninth for his 30th save.



The Giants appeared to end the game when Josh Phegley singled with two outs and was called out at second base after a throw by center fielder Kevin Pillar. Following a brief review, the call was overturned and Phegley was ruled safe. Smith then got Marcus Semien to ground out.



Earlier in the game, Longoria got his 1,000th career RBI with a solo home run off starter Brett Anderson.



The Giants won three of four against their Bay Area rivals this season.