Southern Indiana high school volleyball player named Gatorade Player of the Year for Indiana

Senior Ali Hornung lead the Pioneers to a 23-7 record and a Class 4A semifinal appearance. She is set to play at Purdue University in the fall.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — According to a release, Our Lady of Providence High School's Ali Hornung has been named Gatorade Indiana Volleyball Player of the Year. The senior is the first Gatorade Indiana Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Providence.

The 5-foot-10 outside hitter and libero totaled 446 kills, 368 digs, 45 blocks and 28 service aces this past season, leading the Pioneers (23-7) to the Class 4A semifinals for the third time.

Hornung was a three-time First Team All-State selection during her career and a VolleyballMag.com First Team All-American, a MaxPreps First Team All-American and Under Armour First Team All-American in the 2020-21 season.

Your attention please... Peyton Manning would like to have a word...#gatoradePOY @alihornung12 pic.twitter.com/qLOPBGPSPW — Providence Volleyball (@ProvidenceVB) May 6, 2021

The Gatorade Indiana Volleyball Player of the Year recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field

She is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award to be announced later this month.

Hornung signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball on scholarship at Purdue University this fall.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.