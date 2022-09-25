Colts get 1st win of season in comeback against Mahomes, Chiefs

A costly penalty by the Chiefs with 5 minutes left in the game helped the Colts take the lead with 24 seconds remaining.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Matt Ryan threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to rookie Jelani Woods with 24 seconds left Sunday to give the Indianapolis Colts a 20-17 comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ryan earned his first win with the Colts in their home opener by hooking up with Woods for both Indianapolis touchdowns, one week after they were shut out at Jacksonville.

But it took a 16-play, 76-yard drive — aided by a personal foul call on Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones following a third-down sack — for Indy (1-1-1) to snap a four-game winless streak that included two losses late last season.

PHOTOS: Colts beat Chiefs 20-17 1/42

2/42

3/42

4/42

5/42

6/42

7/42

8/42

9/42

10/42

11/42

12/42

13/42

14/42

15/42

16/42

17/42

18/42

19/42

20/42

21/42

22/42

23/42

24/42

25/42

26/42

27/42

28/42

29/42

30/42

31/42

32/42

33/42

34/42

35/42

36/42

37/42

38/42

39/42

40/42

41/42

42/42 1 / 42

They sealed it with Rodney McLeod Jr.'s interception with 2 seconds to play.

Ryan finished 27 of 37 for 222 yards in his 225th career start. He was sacked five times and lost two fumbles.

For the Chiefs (2-1), it was a rare September misfire. Mahomes fell to 13-3 in the opening month while going 20 of 35 for 262 yards, one TD and his first interception of the season.

Kansas City had chances.

Matt Amendola missed an extra point in the first half and a 34-yard field goal with 8:38 remaining. Tommy Townsend also threw an incompletion on a fake field goal early in the fourth.

Posted by Dave Calabro on Sunday, September 25, 2022

GETTING WORDY

Mahomes also wasn't happy with the play-calling at the end of the first half and as the Chiefs walked off the field, he let offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy know about it. The two exchanged words on the field before coach Andy Reid stepped between them.

INJURY REPORT

Chiefs: Right tackle Andrew Wylie finished the game after briefly leaving in the second quarter with an undisclosed injury. Safety Bryan Cook jogged off the field after staying on the ground after the second-half kickoff.

Colts: Safety Julian Blackmon (left ankle) and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) both left in the first half. Gilmore returned, Blackmon did not.

UP NEXT

Chiefs: Visit Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady next Sunday night.

Colts: Host Tennessee next Sunday in a key AFC South showdown.

Game blog

4:05 p.m. - Colts safety Rodney McLeod intercepts Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' pass, his first interception of the season, with 2 seconds remaining in the game. Colts win 20-17.

3:59 p.m. - Quarterback Matt Ryan completes second touchdown pass of the game to rookie tight end Jelani Woods. Extra point is good. Colts 20, Chiefs 17.

🗣 JELANI FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/dm205X8tC9 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 25, 2022

3:57 p.m. - Quarterback Matt Ryan completes pass to wide receiver Alec Pierce for 14-yard gain.

3:56 p.m. - Holding called on Colts' offensive tackle Matt Pryor for a 10-yard penalty.

3:53 p.m. - With 2 minutes left to play, the Colts are down 17-13 and 1st & 10 at the Chiefs' 29-yard-line.

3:48 p.m. - Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is sacked on 3rd & 7 for a loss of eight yards. However, a flag is thrown for unsportsmanlike conduct, which results in a 15-yard penalty and first down.

3:46 p.m. - On 4th & 1, Colts quarterback Matt Ryan runs up the middle for 2 yards — the team's first fourth down conversion of the game.

3:43 p.m. - Chiefs miss 34-yard field goal attempt. Colts get the ball back at their own 24-yard-line with 8:30 remaining in the game.

3:40 p.m. - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completes pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for 53-yard gain.

3:38 p.m. - Running back Jonathan Taylor comes up just short of a first down, so the Colts turn over the ball with 10:47 remaining in the game. The Colts are 0-2 on fourth down attempts for the day.

3:37 p.m. - Call overturned, so its fourth down and inches for the Colts at their own 30-yard-line.

3:33 p.m. - On 3rd & 6, the Colts get a first down with Matt Ryan's pass to tight end Kylen Granson. The Chiefs are challenging the call.

3:32 p.m. - Quarterback Matt Ryan completes pass to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for 25 yards.

3:25 p.m. - Colts defense stops the Chiefs at the Colts' 24-yard-line. Chiefs attempt a fake field goal, but the pass is incomplete. Colts get the ball at their own 24-yard-line.

3rd quarter

3:21 p.m. - Third quarter ends with the Chiefs leading 17-13 and 2nd & 6 from the Colts' 32-yard-line.

3:10 p.m. - After multiple first downs, Colts are stopped at the Chiefs' 33-yard-line. Chase McLaughlin makes 51-yard field goal. Chiefs 17, Colts 13.

3:01 p.m. - Chiefs make 26-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half. Chiefs 17, Colts 10.

2:57 p.m. - Chiefs go for it on 4th & 1 and get a first down at the Colts' 13-yard-line.

2:47 p.m. - Chiefs safety Bryan Cook injured on punt return.

2nd quarter

2:33 p.m. - End of second quarter. Chiefs lead 14-10 and will get the ball to start the second half.

2:30 p.m. - Colts punt the ball to the Chiefs, who get the ball at their own 46-yard-line.

2:28 p.m. - Quarterback Matt Ryan sacked by Frank Clark on 1st & 10 for a loss of 11 yards.

2:27 p.m. - On 3rd & 10, Chiefs called for holding. Colts get first down at their own 35-yard-line.

2:18 p.m. - Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire scores 1-yard touchdown. Two-point conversion to tight end Travic Kelce is complete. Officials review the two-point conversion, and the ruling stands. Chiefs 14, Colts 10.

2:12 p.m. - Chiefs take over at their own 21-yard-line after fumble from quarterback Matt Ryan.

2:10 p.m. - Quarterback Matt Ryan throws 30-yard pass to wide receiver Alec Pierce.

2:04 p.m. - On 3rd & 9 from the Colts' 48-yard-line, quarterback Patrick Mahomes' pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is incomplete. Chiefs will punt.

2:00 p.m. - Chiefs offensive guard Andrew Wylie injured during play.

1:57 p.m. - Pass interference called on Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin. Automatic first down at the Chiefs' 30-yard-line.

1:47 p.m. - Chase McLaughlin makes 43-yard field goal. Colts 10, Chiefs 6.

1:45 p.m. - On 3rd & 3, quarterback Matt Ryan completes pass to wide receiver Ashton Dulin for a first down.

1:42 p.m. - On 3rd & 4, running back Nyheim Hines gets a first down with an 8-yard catch.

1st quarter

1:39 p.m. - End of first quarter. Colts lead 7-6 and have the ball at 2nd & 5 on their own 34-yard-line.

1:36 p.m. - Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes to tight end Travis Kelce in the end zone for a touchdown. Matt Ammendola misses extra point. Colts 7, Chiefs 6.

1:35 p.m. - Chiefs get their first first down on 3rd & 7 with 29-yard pass to tight end Travis Kelce.

1:32 p.m. - Colts go for it on 4th & 1, but cornerback L'Jarius Sneed sacks Matt Ryan, which leads to a fumble. The Colts recover the ball but still give the ball back to the Chiefs due to fourth down. The Chiefs get the ball at the Colts' 35-yard-line.

1:27 p.m. - Colts defense prevents the Chiefs from getting a first down, forcing another punt. The Colts will start at their own 42-yard-line.

1:22 p.m. - After running back Jonathan Taylor gets two first downs, the Colts punt when stopped at their own 41-yard-line.

1:15 p.m. - Chiefs punt after two incomplete passes and sack by defensive end Kwity Paye.

1:08 p.m. - On 3rd & Goal, quarterback Matt Ryan passes to tight end Jelani Woods for a touchdown. Extra point from Chase McLaughlin is good. Colts 7, Chiefs 0.

JELANI FOR SIX. 🙌



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/adZa2bjHN8 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 25, 2022

1:06 p.m. - Colts recover punt at Chiefs' 5-yard-line after wide receiver Skyy Moore muffs the return.

1:05 p.m. - Colts punt on first possession after two incomplete passes and 5-yard rush from Jonathan Taylor.

1 p.m. - Chiefs win the coin toss and defer, so the Colts will get the first possession of the game.

Pre-game blog

11:30 a.m. - Linebacker Shaquille Leonard will not play today. The Colts officially announced their inactive players for today's game with the Chiefs.