Former WKU volleyball All-American, Louisville native battling Leukemia dies at 24

Alyssa Cavanaugh passed away in her hometown after a two year battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. She is one of the most decorated players in program history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Western Kentucky University Athletics website, former WKU volleyball player and Louisville native, Alyssa Cavanaugh, passed away Christmas morning. She was 24.

Cavanaugh is one of the most decorated players in WKU program history. She was a four-time All-American during her career for the Hilltoppers from 2014-17.

Among other accolades Cavanaugh was Conference USA's Female Athlete of the Year (2017-18), a four-time AVCA All-American and two-time C-USA Player of the Year (2016 & 2017). She ranks second in WKU Volleyball history with 1,816 career kills and third all-time with 3.78 kills per set across her career. In total, she played in 139 matches as a Hilltopper.

"It is with profound sadness that we deal with the loss of Alyssa Cavanaugh," said WKU Volleyball head coach, Travis Hudson in a statement. "She left a mark on WKU that very few athletes will ever make. She was a fearless competitor who achieved things personally, and helped our program achieve things as a team, that had never before been done on The Hill. WKU Volleyball is a program that is now respected on the national stage and Alyssa and her extraordinary competitiveness are a big reason why."

It breaks our hearts to share that Hilltopper legend Alyssa Cavanaugh has passed away.



We love you, Alyssa. Rest in peace.https://t.co/jXM0a5fWTX — WKU Volleyball (@WKUVolleyball) December 27, 2020

Cavanaugh, an alum of Assumption High School, graduated from WKU in 2018 with a degree in recreation administration.

Following graduation, she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in September 2018. She received a successful bone marrow transplant from her father, Eric, on Feb. 19, 2019.



"Alyssa was a fighter on and off the court," said former teammate, roommate and current WKU Volleyball assistant coach, Jessica Lucas. "She touched so many lives, especially mine. Today my heart hurts – it hurts for her family and friends, our teammates and the WKU community. She will forever hold a special place in my heart along with so many others'. We can find comfort knowing she's no longer in pain."

Funeral arrangements for Cavanaugh are still being finalized but will be private to the family.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.