Former Kentucky Wildcat and Washington Wizards point guard continues to rehab his Achilles injury he suffered back in February.

It’s unclear whether he will play at all this upcoming season but is keeping himself busy.

The 5-time NBA All-Star is working towards finishing his degree at UK while injured and that’s a goal very close to his heart.

Wall made that promise to his father before he passed away.

“My sister’s the first one to get a degree from my family, I’m trying to be the second one,” he told the Washington Wizards press team.

Wall left the University of Kentucky after his freshman year.

He says he has about two years left to finish his degree requirements and plans on tackling his classes and helping out the Wizards on the sideline during the season.

Wall was inducted into UK's Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.

