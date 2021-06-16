Tokyo Bound: Former UofL swimmer Zach Harting wins 200-meter butterfly

Harting won the 200-meter butterfly to punch his ticket to Tokyo on the US Olympic team.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a big night for former University of Louisville swimmer Zach Harting at the US Olympic trials in Omaha.

Harting won the 200-meter butterfly to punch his ticket to Tokyo on the US Olympic team.

Harting said he has been swimming since he was 7 years old and his dream has been to compete in the Olympics.

"Not a whole bunch of people get to turn their dreams into a reality," Harting said," And I'm really grateful for that."

