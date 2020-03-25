MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns shared an emotional Instagram post early Wednesday morning saying that his mom is in a medically-induced coma while she battles COVID-19.

During the 5-minute video post Towns revealed that early last his parents weren't feeling well and he told them to seek further evaluation. His mom eventually was hospitalized and put into a medically induced coma.

"It's rough, day by day we're just seeing how it goes," Towns said in his post.

"I made this video to show people the severity of this disease is real," he added.

Towns emphasized how important it is that people heed the advise of medical professionals and stay at home. At this point his father is self-quarantined and attempting to recover from his symptoms.

Less than two weeks ago, Towns made a $100,000 donation to the Mayo Clinic for COVID-19 research into a test for the illness.

