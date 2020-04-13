LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former UK and NBA star Karl Anthony Towns’ mother has lost her lengthy battle with coronavirus.

This comes a few weeks after the Minnesota Timberwolves center personally shared his story of how the virus was affecting his mother Jacqueline Cruz Towns.

“It’s been difficult for me and my family to say the least,” Karl said in the video posted on March 24.

Jacqueline, he said, had been in a medically-induced coma to help with her treatment. He confirmed that since that day, he hadn't been able to speak with or communicate with her -- just receiving updates on her condition.

The Timberwolves organization released a statement on Monday.

“The Timberwolves organization is incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Jacqueline Towns due to complications from COVID-19. In the four-plus years we were fortunate to know Jackie, she became part of our family. Her passion for life and her for family was palpable. As Karl’s number one fan, Jackie provided constant and positive energy for him and was beloved by our entire organization and staff at Target Center as she supported her son and the Timberwolves.

The League, teams and players have come together in their support of Jackie and Karl and were grateful for our NBA family. We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and medical personnel who cared for Jackie during her illness and all of Karl’s fans who sent their support this past month.

Our deepest condolences go out to Karl and his family during this difficult time.”

Karl has also received support from former teammates and staff at the University of Kentucky.

"We are devastated for @KarlTowns and his family. Ms. Jackie was a ray of sunshine and Karl's No. 1 fan. Our thoughts and prayers are with Karl and the entire Towns family. #BBN, please keep them in your thoughts."

John Wall, another former star at UK and Washington Wizards star sent out his support to Towns.

