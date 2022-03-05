Former Baylor women's basketball star Brittney Griner detained in Russia

Former Baylor star Brittney Griner is detained in Russia for allegedly having illegal items in her luggage.

WNBA star and former Baylor national champion Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia, as first reported by the New York Times.

Our sister station, KHOU confirmed the New York Times report with Griner's father. He says that her lawyers are involved but other than that, no comment.

Griner grew up there before coming to Baylor where she won a national championship under Kim Mulkey in 2012.

A Russian press release said that a professional basketball player had been detained for allegedly having vapes that contained hashish oil in her airport luggage and that an investigation was underway.

Griner was flying from New York to Moscow. The screening at the airport occurred in February, according to the Customs Service.

Baylor University released a statement to 6 News on Saturday afternoon, saying:

“The news of Brittney’s detainment is obviously very alarming, and our thoughts and prayers are with BG and her family. Right now, our foremost concern is for her safety and well-being during this difficult time in Russia and her eventual safe return to the United States.”

A criminal case was initiated against Griner for the smuggling of narcotic drugs of a significant amount, a crime which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in Russia.

The Phoenix Mercury released the following statement:

“We are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia. We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the WNBA and NBA. We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home."

Her agent also made a statement:

“We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern.”

Griner has played in Russia for the last seven years in the winter, earning over $1 million per season — more than quadruple her WNBA salary.