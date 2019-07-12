LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Louisville football All-American Deion Branch has some unfinished business at the university.

Branch, who left the University of Louisville in 2001, will receive his degree in communications as the school prepares for their winter commencement on Dec. 13.

After spending 12 seasons in the NFL and even earning MVP in Super Bowl XXXIX with the New England Patriots, Branch wanted to continue his dream of being a college graduate.

“Graduating from the University of Louisville has been a dream and goal of mine since I transferred from Jones Junior College back in 1999,” Branch said in a statement. This means so much to me in many ways. Not only has it been a goal for me, but mainly a major goal for my parents.”

Branch was able to earn his degree through the Cardinal Degree Completion program. The program was established to help “returning student-athletes that have exhausted their athletic scholarship eligibility, with the costs of full or part-time tuition and books associated with completing their degree.”

He says getting the job done was a major task for him and to prove to his children that anything is possible.

“Walking across the stage next weekend knowing that my entire supporting cast, which includes by wife and young kids, will be there to celebrate this very special day means the world to me. Without my supporting cast, none of this would be possible and I love them for taking this wonderful journey with me.”

The wide receiver led the Cardinals from 2000 to 2001 in consecutive Liberty Bowls and was inducted into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame in June.

Deion Branch's Kentucky Hall of Fame award.

The commencement ceremony will take place at the KFC Yum! Center.

