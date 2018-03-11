DELAND, Fla. (AP) - Colin McGovern threw for 390 yards and four touchdowns, and Stetson got its first win over Morehead State since football was reinstated in 2013, earning its first Homecoming victory in three seasons, 48-24 on Saturday.

The last time the schools met in DeLand was in 1953.

Lawson Page opened the scoring by hitting Chris Nelson with a 55-yard touchdown pass to put the Eagles up, 7-0, but McGovern answered by finding Steven Burdette with a 96-yard touchdown pass, the longest in school history. McGovern followed that with an 18-yard strike to Donald Parham in the final minute of the first quarter to make it 14-14.

Jareem Westcott scored from the 1 and McGovern hit Matt Taft from 18 yards out to give the Hatters (7-1, 5-1) a 27-17 lead at the break.

JJ Henderson returned an interception 43 yards for a score to open the second half and Parham pulled in a 30-yard pass from McGovern for his second touchdown.

McGovern finished 19 of 35 with an interception, with Parham catching nine for 187 yards.

Page was 20 of 41 for 280 yards for Morehead State (3-6, 2-4), but was picked off twice.

