CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Bryce Perkins threw for 197 and two touchdowns and ran for another 78 yards and a score, twice hurdling opposing defenders, as Virginia opened ACC play with a convincing 27-3 win over Louisville on Saturday.

The Cavaliers are 3-1 to open the season for the second straight year. Louisville fell to 2-2.

Perkins, a junior college transfer in his first season at Virginia made the play of the game in the third quarter. He sidestepped a rushing Louisville defender and took off running up the middle, then hurdled a Cardinals defense back before going down after a 36-yard gain.

That set up a short touchdown pass to Chris Sharp.

Perkins wasn't done. He scored the Cavaliers' last touchdown on an 8-yard run where he hurdled a would-be tackler at the goal line.

Louisville managed just 214 total yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisville: The Cardinals still have a question mark at quarterback after neither redshirt freshman starter Malik Cunningham nor sophomore Juwan Pass, the player he supplanted in the lineup this week, could do much to get Louisville's offense going.

The Cardinals were held without a touchdown for the first time this season and it's not clear which player will be behind center when Bobby Petrino's team next takes the field.

Virginia: The Cavaliers picked up a key victory in their quest to get bowl eligible for a second straight season. Perkins made enough plays offensively and showed the explosive running ability that the Cavaliers have reshaped their offense around and the defense lived up to its preseason billing. With eight starters back, Virginia felt like it had a defense it could lean on this season. Saturday, that proved to be true.

KICKING WOES

Virginia sophomore kicker A.J. Mejia missed his third short field goal attempt of the young season. A year ago, Mejia struggled with distance, going 8 for 8 inside of 40 yards, but 0 for 4 beyond that mark. This season, he's 3 for 6 on field goals, with all three misses coming from 35 yards out or closer.

Saturday's kick in the first quarter would have given Virginia points on its opening drive. That prompted the Cavaliers to turn to freshman Hunter Pearson, who hit two short field goals after taking over.

UP NEXT

Louisville hosts Florida State on Saturday.

Virginia visits North Carolina State for the first time since 2012.

