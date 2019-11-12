LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky wide receiver-turned-quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. has been named the Paul Hornung Award winner for the 2019 season, an honor given to the most versatile player in college football.

Bowden was named a Midseason All-American as an all-purpose player by the Associated Press and ESPN, and he has been the SEC Offensive Player of the Week three times since moving to quarterback.

The Wildcats went 5-2 with Bowden as quarterback, including a big win over Louisville Nov. 30. He rushed for 1,136 yards in the game, setting both the UK and SEC single-game rushing record by a quarterback.

"Lynn Bowden plays the game the same way I did," Hornung said. "He does whatever he can to help his team win games."

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops said Lynn was deserving of the award after what he's done for the team.

"Lynn's exceptional ability, competitive nature, high football IQ and his willingness to sacrifice for the team were all on display and make him a perfect winner of the award," Stoops said.

Bowden will be honored at the Paul Hornung Award Dinner in Louisville March 4, 2020. His last game as a Wildcat will be in the Belk Bowl Dec. 30 against Virginia Tech.

