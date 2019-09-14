LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Quarterback Jawon Pass will miss the University of Louisville's game against Western Kentucky, head coach Scott Satterfield said.

Satterfield said Pass is considered day-to-day with a "lower extremity injury" and will be evaluated next week. Malik Cunningham will start.

Cunningham came off the bench in Louisville's win over WKU last season, rushing for 129 yards and passing for 88 yards. He made his season debut against Eastern Kentucky last week, rushing for 73 yards and a touchdown.

RELATED: Louisville gets first win for Satterfield, beats EKU 42-0

RELATED: Notre Dame spoils Scott Satterfield's Louisville coaching debut as Cards fall, 35-17

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.