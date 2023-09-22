LOOK: Louisville football unveils new script helmet design for game vs. Boston College

Thumbs up or thumbs down?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team will have a new look Saturday when they take the field against Boston College at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium,

The team's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a hype video Friday featuring the new gear. The helmets are bright red with "Cards" written in a white script font.

The Cardinals are 3-0 (1-0 ACC) on the season and coming off a 21-14 win over Indiana. The Eagles are 1-2 (0-1).

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the postgame press conference live on WHAS11.com, WHAS11+ and the WHAS11 YouTube channel.