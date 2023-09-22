x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Football

LOOK: Louisville football unveils new script helmet design for game vs. Boston College

Thumbs up or thumbs down?
Credit: AP
Louisville's running back runs past Indiana's linebacker for a touchdown during the NCAA college football game. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team will have a new look Saturday when they take the field against Boston College at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium,

The team's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a hype video Friday featuring the new gear. The helmets are bright red with "Cards" written in a white script font.

Credit: UofL Athletics

The Cardinals are 3-0 (1-0 ACC) on the season and coming off a 21-14 win over Indiana. The Eagles are 1-2 (0-1).

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the postgame press conference live on WHAS11.com, WHAS11+ and the WHAS11 YouTube channel.

RELATED VIDEO

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Louisville Cardinals beat Georgia Tech 39-34 in ACC opener

Before You Leave, Check This Out