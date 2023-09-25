ACC announces kickoff time for big Louisville-Notre Dame matchup

The Cardinals will take on the Fighting Irish in a big game you can watch on WHAS11.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the biggest games on the University of Louisville football team's 2023 schedule will be played under the lights.

The ACC announced Monday that the game between Louisville and Notre Dame set for Saturday, Oct. 7, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the game on WHAS11.

The No. 11 Fighting Irish (4-1) will travel to Louisville for just the second time ever to take on the Cardinals (4-0, 2-0 ACC). The two teams met at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium for the first time in 2019.

Notre Dame won that contest 35-17. The two teams last played in 2020, which was a 12-7 Irish win in South Bend, Ind.

Louisville is looking to stay undefeated this weekend on the road against N.C. State (3-1, 1-0). The Irish will also be in North Carolina this Saturday to take on No. 17 Duke (4-0, 2-0).

