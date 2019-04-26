NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kentucky outside linebacker Josh Allen was drafted seventh overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The consensus All-American holds UK's career and single-season sack records, recording 14 sacks his senior year. Allen led the SEC in quarterback sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles in 2018, leading the Wildcats to their first bowl win since 2008.

"He ranks right up there as one of the great players I had the opportunity to coach, there's no question about that," head coach Mark Stoops said.

Allen was in Nashville for the draft, as well as a huge banner hanging on Broadway celebrating his and the Wildcats' success. The banner was taken down, however Bridgestone Arena did have an ad featuring Allen and other Kentucky draft prospects on a digital sign.

Kentucky's Lonnie Johnson has also been listed in mock drafts as a possible first-round pick.

