Kentucky receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to enter NFL draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky junior wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is entering the NFL draft after capping a record-breaking season with an MVP performance in the No. 25 Wildcats’ Citrus Bowl victory.

He announced the decision Wednesday night on social media. Robinson transferred from Nebraska after two seasons and quickly established himself as the Wildcats' top receiver, going on to break single-season school records with 104 receptions for 1,334 yards.

Robinson caught 10 passes for 170 yards in Kentucky’s 20-17, come-from-behind Citrus Bowl victory over Iowa, highlighted by a clutch 52-yard reception to the 1 that set up the game-winning touchdown and earned Most Valuable Player honors.

Kentucky proved they had enough juice to capture this year’s Citrus Bowl.

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson had a huge game – 10 catches with 170 yards. It was a close game throughout as the Cats edged Iowa 20-17.

Coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats finish the season 10-3.

Chris Rodriguez ran for a 6-yard touchdown with 1:48 to play, and No. 25 Kentucky rallied in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Kentucky was forced to rally after blowing a 10-point lead in the second half.

Wan’Dale Robinson set up the winning score when he caught a 52-yard pass from Will Levis to get the Wildcats to the 1-yard line.

Robinson was game MVP. He finished with 10 catches for 170 yards.

Kentucky won a fourth straight bowl game for the first time in school history and became the fourth Wildcats team to win at least 10 games.

