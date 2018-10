BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WHAS11) -- An Indiana University running back is officially off the team after a university panel found he sexually assaulted another student.

The university said Morgan Ellison's two-and-a-half-year suspension from IU began Oct. 19. He's dismissed from all university-related activities and permanently dismissed from the team.

During hearings with IU's sexual misconduct panel, Ellison said the sex was consensual.

He has not been charged with a crime.

