Texans minority owner Javier Loya charged with rape in Kentucky

The charges against Loya were filed in Jefferson County in May.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The minority owner of the NFL's Houston Texans is facing a rape charge in Kentucky.

According to court documents, Javier Loya was charged with one count of rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse. Loya was indicted May 10 in Jefferson County Circuit Court.

Loya pleaded not guilty on May 15. He posted $50,000 bond.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Aug. 22.

According to court documents, Loya hosted a poker game at his home May 15, 2022, for several of his male friends and hired models through a local agency. Victim 1 told police Loya and his guests "touched her without her consent" and spoke to her "in a sexual manner."

Loya hosted another party the following night and hired more models from the same agency. Multiple women said they were touched or kissed without their consent, including one instance of Loya penetrating one of the victims with his fingers.

"We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners," the Texans said in a statement. "We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while these charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or League activities."

Andrew Sarne, Loya's sttorney, told the Houstin Chronicle Monday his client denies all the charges against him.

Loya became the first Hispanic owner in NFL history when he purchased a minority stake in the Texans in 2002. He is the chairman and CEO of OTC Global Holdings.

The NFL investigated Loya for gambling in 2008.