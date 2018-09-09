BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Stevie Scott bowled through Virginia's defense on a soggy Saturday night, rushing 31 times for 204 yards and one touchdown in his first college start to lead the Indiana Hoosiers to a 20-16 victory.

He nearly broke Anthony Thompson's single-game school record for a true freshman. Thompson ran for 207 yards in 1986.

Indiana (2-0) won its fifth straight regular season game against a non-conference foe despite being shut out in the second half.

Peyton Ramsey was 16 of 22 for 150 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for the Hoosiers.

Virginia (1-1) was led by Bryce Perkins, who was 12 of 24 for 106 yards with two TDs while running 25 times for 123 yards. He became the first Cavaliers quarterback to top 100 yards rushing in back-to-back games since Hall of Famer Bill Dudley in 1941.

It still wasn't enough.

Perkins tried to rally Virginia after taking over at his own 9-yard line with 3:23 left and quickly marched the Cavaliers into Indiana territory. But after pass interference was called as time expired, Virginia got one extra play from the 27-yard line and Perkins' pass fluttered through the end zone.

Despite the heavy rain, Indiana showed no early signs of trouble.

After Virginia took a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard TD pass from Perkins to Olamide Zaccheaus on the opening possession, the Hoosiers tied it on Scott's 40-yard sprint to the end zone.

Bryant Fitzgerald recovered Joe Reed's fumble on the ensuing kickoff and two plays later, Ramsey hooked up with Donovan Hale for another TD. But Virginia blocked the extra point and Juan Thornhill returned it for a 2-point conversion to make it 13-9.

Then the game muddled along until Ramsey capped Indiana's final drive of the half with a 23-yard TD pass to Nick Westbrook to make it 20-9.

Virginia took advantage of a blocked field goal in the third quarter, with Perkins throwing a 20-yard TD pass to get the Cavaliers within 20-16 with 7:59 left in the third quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia: After rushing for 301 yards in a season-opening win over Richmond, Virginia managed only 294 total yards at Indiana and fell just short of its first 2-0 start since 2012.

Indiana: The Hoosiers are off to a perfect start. After pulling away from Florida International on the road, they now have a win over a bowl team at home. Another win next week would get coach Tom Allen back to even, at 8-8, and would mark only the second time since 2011 they've started 3-0.

UP NEXT

Virginia: Returns home to face Mid-American Conference favorite Ohio next weekend.

Indiana: Plays the second game in its three-game home stand when Ball State comes to town next Saturday.

