Longtime EKU football coach Roy Kidd passes away

Kidd won two national championships at the I-AA level. He coached the Colonels from 1964-2002.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky University football coaching legend Roy Kidd died Tuesday at age 91.

The hall of fame coach's passing was announced Tuesday morning by the school on X, formerly known as Twitter. Kidd led the Colonels from 1964-2002.

"It would be impossible to express everything Coach Kidd has meant to Eastern Kentucky University," the post said. "He embodied the passion, purpose, and pride that our program strives for every day. Thank you, Coach Kidd!"

Kidd's career coaching record at EKU was 314-124-8. Only Grambling State's Eddie Robinson won more games at the NCAA Division I-AA/FCS level.

Kidd played quarterback for the Colonels from 1950-1953. He coached at the high school level before becoming an assistant for EKU in 1963.

He took over as head coach the following season.

Kidd won his first I-AA national championship in 1979. In 1982, he led the team to a 13-0 record and won his second national title.

He retired in 2002 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003.

EKU Football mourns the loss of iconic head coach Roy Kidd.



It would be impossible to express everything Coach Kidd has meant to Eastern Kentucky University. He embodied the passion, purpose, and pride that our program strives for every day. Thank you, Coach Kidd! 🤍🏈 pic.twitter.com/mhm4VXYRpQ — EKU Football (@EKUFootball) September 12, 2023