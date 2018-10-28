RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — LJ Scott ran 48 yards for a touchdown to tie the game in the third quarter and Jaelin Carter scored twice in the fourth to lift Eastern Kentucky to a 31-23 Ohio Valley Conference victory over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

Eastern Illinois (2-7, 2-4), which has allowed opponents at least 38 points in every game this season, held a 17-10 halftime lead after Isaiah Johnson punched in from a yard out just before intermission.

With his team ranked second in the conference in defense but eighth out of nine teams in scoring, Eastern Kentucky head coach Mark Elder fired offensive coordinator Angelo Mirando following last week's 34-6 loss to Murray State and promoted assistant head coach and tight ends coach Tommy Zagorski to the position for the remainder of the season.

Scott finished with 151 yards on 17 carries for the Colonels (4-4, 3-2). Carter had three catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 5-yard run to make it 31-17 with 6:14 left.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.