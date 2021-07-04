Cardinal Stadium to open at full capacity, allow tailgating for fall football season

The university said advancements in state and national health guidelines will allow a return to full capacity, including popular pregame tailgating.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cardinal fans rejoice! The University of Louisville announced Thursday that Cardinal Stadium will return to full capacity this fall--for all seven home games.

The university said advancements in state and national health guidelines will allow a return to full capacity, including popular pregame tailgating in accompanying parking lots.

“This is the news our fans have been waiting for,” said Vince Tyra, UofL Vice President/Director of Athletics. “We are BACK, my friends. We couldn’t be more excited to fill our house and welcome Card Nation back home. Get your tickets. Plan your tailgate. Bring your voice. Our football team and staff are so excited to see you. So am I. Let’s bring our Louisville Football life back to Floyd Street.”

Get your tickets now! Season tickets for UofL home games are already on sale. You can find ticket prices and more information at GoCards.com/tickets.

Fans who purchase season tickets have the opportunity to utilize extended, interest-free payment plan options. Additional stadium gates constructed in Cardinal Stadium last year will aid fans with their ease of entry into the stadium.

Here are the dates, opponents Cards home games:

Sept. 11 - Eastern Kentucky

Sept. 17 - UCF

Oct. 9 - Virginia

Oct. 23 - Boston College

Nov. 6 - Clemson

Nov. 13 - Syracuse

Nov. 27 - Kentucky

