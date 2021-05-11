x
Final scores for Kentucky, Indiana high school football games

Scores and highlights from Kentuckiana high school football.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Check out this week's HS Gametime scores:

Manual defeats PRP 35-20

Male defeats Fern Creek  43-0

Ballard defeats Eastern 44-0

Seymour defeats New Albany 27-22

Trinity defeats Marshall County 76-0

Bullitt East defeats Southern 49-19

Bullitt Central defeats Western 58-14

Atherton defeats North Bullitt 21-7

CAL defeats Henry County  45-15

Watch the highlights:

