Final scores for Kentucky, Indiana high school football games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Check out this week's HS Gametime scores:
Manual defeats PRP 35-20
Male defeats Fern Creek 43-0
Ballard defeats Eastern 44-0
Seymour defeats New Albany 27-22
Trinity defeats Marshall County 76-0
Bullitt East defeats Southern 49-19
Bullitt Central defeats Western 58-14
Atherton defeats North Bullitt 21-7
CAL defeats Henry County 45-15
Watch the highlights:
