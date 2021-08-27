Final scores, highlights from second week of Kentucky high school football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 heads out to the game of the week where St. X and Central faced off.
Game of the week final score: St. X defeats Central 30-6
More Kentuckiana high school matchups:
- Male defeats Ballard 51-14
- Manual defeats Floyd Central 34-7
- PRP defeats Doss 42-18
- Eastern defeats Eastern 52-42
- Collins defeats Bullitt Central 42-34
- South Oldham defeats Silver Creek 24-21
- Oldham County defeats Shelby County 56-13
- KCD defeats Atherton 27-26
- Jeffersonville defeats Seymour 47-36
- Gibson Southern defeats New Albany 63-24
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.