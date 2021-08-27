Final scores, highlights from second week of Kentucky high school football

Final scores for Kentucky and southern Indiana high school football.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 heads out to the game of the week where St. X and Central faced off.

Game of the week final score: St. X defeats Central 30-6

More Kentuckiana high school matchups:

Male defeats Ballard 51-14

Manual defeats Floyd Central 34-7

PRP defeats Doss 42-18

Eastern defeats Eastern 52-42

Collins defeats Bullitt Central 42-34

South Oldham defeats Silver Creek 24-21

Oldham County defeats Shelby County 56-13

KCD defeats Atherton 27-26

Jeffersonville defeats Seymour 47-36

Gibson Southern defeats New Albany 63-24

