Final scores, highlights from second week of Kentucky high school football

Final scores for Kentucky and southern Indiana high school football.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 heads out to the game of the week where St. X and Central faced off.

Game of the week final score: St. X defeats Central 30-6

More Kentuckiana high school matchups:

  • Male defeats Ballard 51-14
  • Manual defeats Floyd Central 34-7
  • PRP defeats Doss 42-18
  • Eastern defeats Eastern 52-42
  • Collins defeats Bullitt Central 42-34
  • South Oldham defeats Silver Creek  24-21
  • Oldham County defeats Shelby County  56-13
  • KCD defeats Atherton 27-26
  • Jeffersonville defeats Seymour 47-36
  • Gibson Southern defeats New Albany 63-24

