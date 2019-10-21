LEXINGTON, Ky. — A fifth horse has died during Keeneland’s 2019 Fall Meet, according to the track’s website.

On October 20, the horse Call to Victory suffered a catastrophic injury during the sixth race.

Though this is the fifth horse to die at Keeneland this season, there were previous horse deaths at the track during the 2019 Spring Meet.

Call to Victory was a three-year-old trained by Brendan Walsh.

