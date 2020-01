CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Dana Evans scored 22 points to help fifth-ranked Louisville beat North Carolina 74-67 on Sunday to remain unbeaten in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Jazmine Jones added 19 points for the Cardinals, who led by 20 points in the first half.

Taylor Koenen and Madinah Muhammad each scored 17 points for the Tar Heels, who rallied to within four points late.

The Cardinals improved to 7-0 in the league and haven't lost a game since falling to Ohio State on Dec. 5.