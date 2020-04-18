LOUISVILLE, Ky. — ESPN will air all three boxing matches between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

These three meeting were the only times the two boxing legends matched up. Some boxing historians, have even dubbed it the greatest rivalry in boxing history.

The first fight in March 1971, saw "Smokin'" Joe Frazier defeated Ali in 15 rounds in the match known as the "Fight of the Century."

Ali would avenge the loss three years later in hotly contested rematch.

The saga closed with what turned out to be the most brutal fight of Ali's and Frazier's careers in the "Thrilla in Manila" in 1975.

In the 15th round of the fight, Frazier's trainer, Eddie Futch called the fight and Ali won by technical knockout. The Associated Press scored the fight even through 14 rounds.

Catch the fights of "The Greatest" on ESPN starting at 7 p.m.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.