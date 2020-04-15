LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky forward EJ Montgomery joins the rest of UK's starting five in entering the NBA Draft.

The sophomore tested the draft process his freshman year, but decided to return and play for the Wildcats for a second year. Now, he will forgo his remaining eligibility and submit his name for the draft.

"I have decided to take the next step in my career and chase after my ultimate dream and declare for the NBA Draft," Montgomery said. "I would like to thank Coach Cal and the entire coaching staff for giving me this opportunity and challenging me to become a better player and a better young man."

Montgomery finished the season shooting 51.8% from the field and grabbing 151 rebounds, second on the team. He also had 31 blocks.

"I was excited for EJ going into the postseason because I really thought it was going to be a great opportunity to show all the work he's put in," Kentucky coach John Calipari said. "He was really playing his best basketball. I'm happy for EJ and his family and will continue to be here to help throughout this process."

Junior Nick Richards, sophomores Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley and freshman Tyrese Maxey have also entered the draft. Johnny Juzang announced he was transferring to UCLA.

