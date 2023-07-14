duPont Manual Football Coach Donnie Stoner 'temporarily removed' from program

Coach Josh Gillispie will serve as acting head coach until further notice, JCPS said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — duPont Manual High School's football program is losing its head coach temporarily, according to Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) officials.

In a letter sent to parents on Friday, the district said Coach Donnie Stoner has been "temporarily removed," per the district's policies and practices. Details about why Stoner was removed, or how long he has been removed, are unknown at this time.

Coach Josh Gillispie will serve as acting head coach until further notice, the letter said.

"Coach Gillispie has coached the duPont Manual football program since 2019 and is prepared to continue implementing our current program and expectations our students know and respect," spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said.

District officials are expected to meet with players at the start of practice to provide an update on the temporary change.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

