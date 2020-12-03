LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former University of Louisville basketball player Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 2020 NBA All-Star plays on the Utah Jazz with Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for the virus.

Wojnarowski said Gobert had been "careless in the locker room, touching other players and their belongings."

The NBA has suspended the rest of their season after Gobert's diagnosis.

Mitchell played for the Cards from 2015-17 under former head coach Rick Pitino. He was drafted 13th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft and made his first All-Star game this season.

