SALT LAKE CITY — Former University of Louisville basketball player Donovan Mitchell has reportedly been cleared from coronavirus after tested positive earlier this month.

The 2020 NBA All-Star tested positive after his Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to contract COVID-19.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix said both Mitchell and Gobert have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health, and no Jazz players or staff pose a risk of infection to others.

Mitchell tweeted "🙏🏽" alongside a Gif of a kid dancing after the news was released.

Several other NBA players, including Kevin Durant and Marcus Smart, tested positive for coronavirus after Gobert and Mitchell's diagnosis. The NBA season was suspended, and officials have not announced a return date.

Mitchell played for Louisville from 2015-17. He was drafted 13th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

RELATED: NBA's Kevin Durant has tested positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert apologizes for 'careless' behavior before COVID-19 diagnosis

RELATED: Reports: Donovan Mitchell tests positive for COVID-19

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.