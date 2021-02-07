Carlos Dixon wins by KO in return to ring

Dixon was the fighter everyone at the Iroquois Amphitheater wanted to see. He faced Moises Flores in the main event.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a year off, live performances are back at the Iroquois Amphitheater.

Hundreds filled the seats to watch a 10-bout boxing card featuring Louisville's own Carlos Dixon.The fights were the first live sporting event ever held at the amphitheater.

Dixon was the fighter everyone at the amphitheater wanted to see. He faced Moises Flores in the main event.

The fight was short, as Dixon landed a body shot that sent Flores to the canvas 40 seconds in. Dixon won by knockout in the first round.

"This is just a great night. Everything went as planned," Dixon said. "We had a lot of work hard work. It was a team effort. I can't take all the celebration."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.