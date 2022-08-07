'We do it for y’all': Newburg wins Dirt Bowl's 2022 championship

The summer basketball staple closed out its 2022 season with some big names in attendance on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year’s Dirt Bowl has crowned its kings of the court.

Newburg defeated their competition and is taking home the trophy for a third consecutive year.

The summer classic basketball tournament, held in the Shawnee neighborhood, brought out a who’s who of Louisville including UofL Coaches Kenny Payne and Scott Satterfield. Mayor Greg Fischer and former Cardinals were all in attendance to watch the championship game.

For the players who took to the court in the scorching heat, the game means so much more than who wins.

“It means a lot to us. It brings us together as brothers and we just love playing in it,” player Patrick McGee said. “We do it for y’all, so thanks for coming out and supporting us.”

The Dirt Bowl is a seven-week tournament that dates back to the 1960s and it’s become a tradition where families, friends and players all come together to share a game of basketball and community.

For Newburg Coach Timothy Greer, the tournament is an opportunity to give back to the next generation.

“It’s a chance to do something that I probably wanted to do earlier in life, but I made the wrong choices. Sometimes you have to give back when you make a change. That’s what I’m trying to do it with – with the younger fellows and younger men in the community.”

Greer said since the team won, he’s planning a special outing for them.

