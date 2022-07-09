'It's something I've always wanted to do': Former UofL star Devante Parker returns to Louisville for youth football camp

The current NFL star helped coach kids from the ages of 6 to 13-years-old and took some time to sign autographs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Devante Parker has had his mind set on making a difference.

For a second year, the New England Patriots wide receiver took another step in doing so.

The former University of Louisville star hosted his second football camp at his alma mater Ballard High School on Saturday.

Parker helped coach kids from the ages of 6 to 13-years-old and took some time to sign autographs.

He said coming home to do something like this was always something he thought about doing.

“It means a lot to me to be able to do this, just giving back. It's something I've always wanted to do since I was younger. And I'm just glad I'm able to do that now,” he said.

His grandmother Yvonne Parker added, “We all love DeVante dearly and he's been a very big support system for his family. Not only has he given back to the community, but he's given back to his family and made our lives much easier too.”

Parker has spent his entire career with the Miami Dolphins.

He’s entering his eighth NFL season.

Patriots wide receiver and former Louisville star @DeVanteParker11 held his second football camp for kids at his alma mater of Ballard High School today. "It's something I've always wanted to do when I was younger." His grandmother praised his community and family commitment too. pic.twitter.com/5nNWY1tu4U — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) July 9, 2022

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.