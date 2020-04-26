LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Detroit Lions took Kentucky’s Logan Stenberg in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

Stenberg was a three-year started and first team All-SEC player last season after not allowing a sack.

Other Wildcats who didn’t get drafted are still getting shots.

Calvin Taylor, TJ Carter and Ahmad Wagner are going to the Steelers, Cardinals and Bears as undrafted free agents.

