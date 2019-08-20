LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sports figures who made big contributions to athletics in the state of Kentucky were honored Monday.

The induction ceremony for the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame was held at the Galt House.

This year’s class included:

Derek Anderson who won at national title at the University of Kentucky in 1996 and an NBA Championship in 2006 as a member of the Miami Heat.

Deion Branch, who starred at Louisville and went on to become a MVP in Super Bowl XXXIX with the New England Patriots.

Nate Northington, who played football at the University of Kentucky and was the first black player to ever play in any athletic game in the SEC in 1967.

Former Kentucky State University Athletic Director William Exum

Former University of Kentucky radio personality Ralph Hacker

Willis Augustus Lee, who won 7 seven medals at the 1920 Olympic Games in Belgium.

