LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Potential Triple Crown winner Justify is on his way to the Belmont Stakes in New York.

The Derby and Preakness winner left from Trainer Bob Baffert's barn on the backside of Churchill Downs a few hours ago.

Justify drew the Number 1 gate for Saturday's race.

Bob Baffert, Justify's trainer, isn't too happy about that but he said his team will "just deal with it."

The 150th running of the Belmont Stakes is scheduled for 6:37 p.m. Eastern Time.

PHOTOS: Justify the racehorse May 19, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Mike Smith aboard Justify (white silks), smiles after winning the 143rd running Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 56 May 19, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Mike Smith aboard Justify (white silks), smiles after winning the 143rd running Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 56

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV